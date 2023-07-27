Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.12 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 35.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 122.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.