Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 320.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,978,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,342,000 after buying an additional 460,938 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 705,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after buying an additional 95,081 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. Analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,040,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 160,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,384,225.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,225.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,040,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 485,388 shares of company stock worth $15,543,025 and sold 1,900,622 shares worth $62,403,628. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

