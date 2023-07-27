Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $130.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

