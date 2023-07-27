Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 319.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $855,559.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perrigo Trading Up 2.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.81. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Stories

