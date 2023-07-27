Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 2,171.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,243,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 84,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,472,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $536.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.72. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.