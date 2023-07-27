Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $189.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.12 and a 1-year high of $192.63.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,432,239.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,981 shares in the company, valued at $44,216,264.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,432,239.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,216,264.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,462 shares of company stock worth $4,263,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

