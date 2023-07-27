Signaturefd LLC Has $54,000 Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROIC. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

