Signaturefd LLC Has $56,000 Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $109,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AssetMark Financial

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 5,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $158,512.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,386.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $99,672.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 5,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $158,512.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,386.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,602. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.