Signaturefd LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Western Union by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Union by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in Western Union by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Western Union by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

