Signaturefd LLC Has $65,000 Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PII. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $137.09 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average is $112.84.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

