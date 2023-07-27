Signaturefd LLC Has $67,000 Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 96.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 392.03 and a beta of 1.07. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRDM. Barclays raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

