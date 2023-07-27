Signaturefd LLC Has $70,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,490 shares of company stock worth $15,754,891 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $70.79 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

