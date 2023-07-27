Signaturefd LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,211,000 after buying an additional 663,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,690,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,852,000 after acquiring an additional 279,738 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

