Signaturefd LLC Has $74,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $41.51 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

