Signaturefd LLC Has $75,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.80. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,471.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

