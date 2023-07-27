Signaturefd LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cable One by 1,131.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cable One by 11.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 54.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,240,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cable One by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $721.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $602.70 and a 1-year high of $1,464.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $659.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $697.57.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,021.67.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

