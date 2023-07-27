Signaturefd LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 184,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 65,532 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,166,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,291 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,324,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,212,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPG opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.21. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $696.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.62 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.59%. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

