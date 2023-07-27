Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 158.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 419.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

