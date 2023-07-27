Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after acquiring an additional 419,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,181 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.91.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Howard Willome John acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.66 per share, for a total transaction of $197,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $115.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

