Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Prospect Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,384,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after buying an additional 191,888 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,625,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 109,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,830,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 933,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 582,653 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $215.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.04 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In related news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSEC. StockNews.com began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

About Prospect Capital

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

