Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $1,775,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

