Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in International Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 31.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

