Signaturefd LLC Purchases 4,804 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 1,007.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIC. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 407,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,764 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

FFIC stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $475.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $52.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.