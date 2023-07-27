Signaturefd LLC Purchases 8,141 Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,757 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $662.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

