Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Primerica Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

NYSE:PRI opened at $212.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.77. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.18 and a 12-month high of $214.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. Primerica’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

