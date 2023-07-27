Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2,137.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 451.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,658,000 after buying an additional 87,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

