Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 144.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MRVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

