Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 2,281.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 35.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 180,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 17.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

NUGT stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.