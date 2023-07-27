Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 295,584 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,057,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,049 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 208.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 202,244 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,444,000 after purchasing an additional 171,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,253 shares in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.36 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at $269,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

