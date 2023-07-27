Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

