Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,557 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.06. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

