Signaturefd LLC Sells 175 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $317.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $329.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

