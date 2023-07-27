Signaturefd LLC Sells 509 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

