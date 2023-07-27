Signaturefd LLC Sells 8,087 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $927.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $143.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 137.70%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Featured Stories

