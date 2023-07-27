Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $65.43 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

