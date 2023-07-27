Simmons Bank Purchases 2,268 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 98,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,389,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. 61,621,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,628,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

