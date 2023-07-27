Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Simpson Manufacturing in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE SSD opened at $163.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $8,293,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,783 shares of company stock worth $1,635,222 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

