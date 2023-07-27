Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,856,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,589,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $699,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,840,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,397,930.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $921,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,856,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,589,890.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,446 shares of company stock worth $1,676,455 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simulations Plus Price Performance

SLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $48.75 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $971.44 million, a P/E ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 18.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Simulations Plus Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

