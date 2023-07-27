Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.47

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.47 and traded as high as $48.14. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $46.62, with a volume of 91,155 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $971.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $55,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $699,715.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,840,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,397,930.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $55,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,446 shares of company stock worth $1,676,455. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.