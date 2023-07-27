SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SITC International Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:SITIY opened at $19.95 on Thursday. SITC International has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

