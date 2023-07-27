SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 96.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886,071 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 510,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

SITE Centers Stock Up 0.1 %

SITC stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 31.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

