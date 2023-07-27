Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.12 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 122.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

