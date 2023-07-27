SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.73.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,747. SLM has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. SLM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

