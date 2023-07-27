Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 3.8 %

MSFT stock opened at $337.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

