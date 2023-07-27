SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $45.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of SM stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 4.37. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 114.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

