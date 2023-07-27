SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
SOHO China Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.
About SOHO China
