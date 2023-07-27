SolarWinds (SWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $185.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.39 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 127.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $10.26 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
