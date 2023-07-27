Solo Brands (DTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Solo Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.46 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Solo Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Solo Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DTC opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Solo Brands has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $31,277,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

See Also

