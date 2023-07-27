Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 1,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.