Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 1,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13.
Sotherly Hotels Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.