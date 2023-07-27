Southern (SO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Southern to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Southern to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,001,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

